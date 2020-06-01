Dozens of Facebook employees reportedly took the day off work on Monday in protest against the social network’s decision to leave President Donald Trump’s posts uncensored.

According to the New York Times, protesting employees “took the day off by logging into Facebook’s systems and requesting time off to support protesters across the country,” and “added an automated message to their emails saying that they were out of the office in a show of protest.”

“The group is one of many clusters of employees attempting to push back on executives,” the Times noted, adding that “many employees continued to discuss a list of demands for management.”

Unlike Twitter, which censored and hid President Trump’s “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet last week, Facebook decided to leave the same post on its platform untouched — though CEO Mark Zuckerberg did reportedly raise concerns over Trump’s “tone” and “rhetoric” during a subsequent phone call with the president.

Facebook’s Director of Product Management Jason Toff protested the company’s decision on Twitter, Monday, posting, “I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up. The majority of coworkers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard.”

I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up. The majority of coworkers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard. — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) June 1, 2020

Andrew Crow, the head of design at Facebook’s Portal, tweeted, “Censoring information that might help people see the complete picture *is* wrong. But giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it’s newsworthy. I disagree with Mark’s position and will work to make change happen.”

Censoring information that might help people see the complete picture *is* wrong. But giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it’s newsworthy. I disagree with Mark’s position and will work to make change happen. — Andrew (@AndrewCrow) June 1, 2020

Facebook engineer Lauren Tan added, “Facebook’s inaction in taking down Trump’s post inciting violence makes me ashamed to work here. I absolutely disagree with it. I enjoy the technical parts of my job and working alongside smart/kind people, but this isn’t right. Silence is complicity.”

