Duck Yeah! Apple Says Updated Autocorrect Will Stop Censoring the F Out of Your iPhone

It’s about ducking time.

The upcoming update to Apple’s iPhone operating system, iOS 17, will be released later this year with a really ducking important improvement: figuring out that we absoduckinglutley do not mean “ducking.”

The update was announced by Apple on Monday, as reported by The Washington Post’s Jennifer Hassan, and “was met with a wave of apparent enthusiasm from the public, and calls of ‘duck yeah’ on social media.”

@Apple FINALLY fixed a major complaint w #AutoCorrect allowing free speech. Never ducking understood why I couldn’t type #duck? Its finally possible for #rap & #hiphop stars to share lyrics! Thank you for fixing the #ducking issue! Great bit calling it out also! #ducking… pic.twitter.com/ZmPvSLlKTB — Chris Avants (@RockstarWifi) June 5, 2023

Autocorrect’s predilection for suggesting one of the brethren of Daffy and Donald instead of the off-color term for fornication has spawned countless memes over the years, and the change isn’t just a targeted software tweak but of an overall effort to provide “big updates to the intelligence” of the Apple device keyboard, according to Apple software chief Craig Federighi.

In Apple’s announcement of the coming update, Federighi said the updated iPhone software would use the technology behind ChatGPT to make better and more personalized suggestions as users type on their phones’ keyboards or use the voice dictation feature.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” he said.

