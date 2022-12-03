Elon Musk Confirms Bari Weiss to Join Matt Taibbi in Releasing ‘Twitter Files’ Info

In a live Twitter Spaces broadcast on Saturday, owner and CEO Elon Musk confirmed that, in addition to author and journalist and author Matt Taibbi, the “Twitter Files” data has also been made available to journalist, podcaster, and Substack star Bari Weiss.

At several points in a very long live Twitter Space call, Musk talked at length about a variety of subjects but especially the Twitter thread posted on Friday by Taibbi that featured internal communications and messages from outside of Twitter HQ involving the suppression of the 2020 New York Post story on Hunter Biden‘s laptop.

He confirmed several times that Bari Weiss will also be covering and reporting on details from such internal documents, and was asked whether anyone besides those two would be included in future document or data dumps.

“Do you have any plans to maybe give it, give access to more journalists like say Ryan Saavedra of Daily Wire?” he was asked.

“Yeah, I think, maybe some point we should just put it all out there,” Musk answered. “I think in the beginning it’s good to have some coherence,, you know, so it’s not just a million stories all at once.”

“I think once we think that the stories have, the critical stories have been told, then I think probably the right move is to just, you know, provide a data dump and then people can go through it and see what was missed.”

Musk also said that he told Taibbi and Weiss, “whatever you see, if you think the public should know about it, you just post it.”

On Saturday, Taibbi is expected to do a second tweet thread featuring the data that Musk’s Twitter gave him, along with his own additional information and data from sources, as was in the first thread.

So far, major media has downplayed or ignored the story altogether, or focused on mocking the method of its release, or just suggesting that the revelations don’t matter because no laws were violated.

However, many on the right see in the data revealed so far the confirmation of bias against conservatives and Republicans in Big Tech about which so many have written so much for so long.

Listen to the clip above, via Twitter Spaces and Elon Musk.

