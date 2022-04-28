Elon Musk Cracks Up at Parody Video Mocking Trauma of Twitter Employees

A video from conservative satire outlet The Babylon Bee mocking Twitter employees’ backlash to news Elon Musk will buy the company was flagged with a sensitive content warning, according to the site.

“Our video mocking Twitter employees for being too sensitive was flagged by Twitter for sensitive content,” Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann tweeted this week. He added a screenshot of this tweet sharing the video showing that it was flagged by Twitter.

The tweet earned a response by Musk, a well-known fan of Babylon Bee who was also interviewed by the outlet last year. Musk replied simply with two laughing emojis at Mann’s tweet.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

In the Babylon Bee video, a Twitter employee goes to a therapist’s office to discuss the trauma she feels after news breaks that Musk is buying the company.

“If he buys our free speech platform, people will be able to have free speech on our platform,” she says. There are plenty of cultural hot topic phrases peppered throughout the segment too, including when the employee is told she’s in a “safe space” and is asked if someone “misgendered” them.

The employee later says, “everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi.”

The Babylon Bee itself has been locked out of its account since refusing to delete a tweet last month that referred to Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as “Man of the Year.” This was in response to USA Today naming Levine one of their “Women of the Year.”

Babylon Bee’s new video may be getting sensitive content warnings on Twitter, but the company has also been in a fairly beneficial position with the Musk news. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted on Thursday, along with retweeting the flagged tweet, that they have gained over 200,000 followers since the Musk news broke. He also revealed earlier this month that he had discussed the Babylon Bee Twitter suspension with Musk shortly before the Tesla CEO made a splash by purchasing Twitter stock.

The Babylon Bee has gained over 200,000 followers since we were locked out a month ago. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 28, 2022

Musk has found his own Twitter use come under scrutiny since his purchase of Twitter was announced, with critics accusing him of targeting Twitter employees and openly criticizing the company. In a tweet this week, Musk responded to reports that Twitter’s chief legal counsel, Vijaya Gadde, was crying while discussing the purchase with upset employees. In Musk’s response, he criticized the social media platform for locking the New York Post out of their account last year after the company said a report on materials found on a Hunter Biden laptop may violate their hacked materials rule.

