Elon Musk Has Just Four Words After Mark Zuckerberg Tries to ‘Move On’ From Fight Challenge

Tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk continued their MMA trash talk over the weekend, with Musk suggesting getting the fisticuffs underway right away, and Zuckerberg saying it’s obvious Musk isn’t “serious.” And on Sunday night, Musk fired another volley after Zuckerberg said it’s time to “move on.”

The ongoing war of words over the hypothetical war of fists escalated Sunday morning when it was revealed Musk wanted to get it on as early as Monday, and do it at Zuck’s house.

Zuckerberg responded in a message on his tumbling Threads app, saying that the Musk’s text showed the Twitter owner isn’t “serious” and that, if Musk can’t agree to a real date and other formal arrangements then it’s “time to move on.”

On Sunday evening, Musk fired back again, on 𝕏 (Twitter) with a four word response.

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

“Zuck is a chicken,” he wrote.

That reply was obviously meant with two meanings, both about the fight and, on the subject addressed in the tweet to which Musk was replying, the fact that Zuckerberg chose not to respond via tweet, but only on his own Threads platform.

When will the next trash be talked? You never can tell. After all, it’s hard to contain the badass machismo so abundantly inherent to all middle aged technology nerd billionaires. The only real question is: How has the Defense Department still not funded these guys as weapons of mass destruction yet?

