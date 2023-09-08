Elon Musk Hits Back At Ukraine’s Accusation ‘Children Are Being Killed’ Due To His Decision To Cut Starlink Access

Elon Musk has responded to accusations from Ukraine’s top brass that his meddling with the country’s communications access has led to civilians and children “being killed.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Thursday that Musk’s Starlink “interference” allowed the Russian navy to fire missiles at Ukraine.

“As a result, civilians, children are being killed. This is the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego,” Podolyak wrote.

Starlink is SpaceX’s global network of thousands of satellites that provide internet service to more than 50 countries. “In Ukraine, Starlink has worked as the connective tissue for crucial battlefield communications,” according to CNBC.

Musk defended his decision to pull back on Ukraine’s Starlink access in a tweet.

“There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation,” Musk wrote.

A new biography on Musk set to be released next week revealed the billionaire entrepreneur’s mindset.

“I think if the Ukrainian attacks had succeeded in sinking the Russian fleet, it would have been like a mini Pearl Harbor and led to a major escalation,” Musk said, according to author Walter Isaacson. “We did not want to be a part of that.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ Varney & Co., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) explained Starlink’s importance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.

“Well, certainly in this instance, the Elon Musk Starlink has been an incredible multiplier for Ukraine. Ukraine would not be where they are today if it wasn’t for his system allowing them to enable connectivity, communications, and to execute the defense of their country from this horrible aggression from Russia,” Turner said, adding, “Elon Musk really came to save the day for Ukraine.”

“Should he be brought under some kind of government control?” Stuart Varney asked about Musk.

“There certainly is this boundary line of where government buys services and uses them in a military aspect and where a private individual is actually part of the military operation. That line is very difficult, especially in this instance where Ukraine was attacked by Russia and they had to sort of respond and build up military capability,” Turner said.

Watch the video above via Fox Business News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com