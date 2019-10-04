Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reassured employees that the company would treat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fairly on the platform in a meeting on Thursday despite his personal opposition to the 2020 presidential candidate’s anti-Big Tech policies.

After being asked by a Facebook employee whether Warren would be given fair treatment on the platform, Zuckerberg replied that he would “try not to antagonize her further,” and declared, “Even when people disagree with what I think would be good to happen in the world, I still want to give them a voice — that’s what we’re here to do.”

“I would rather have someone get elected even if I disagree with them on everything, which I don’t even think is the case here, than not give them the ability to say what they think,” he explained.

This week, it was reported that Zuckerberg had described a potential Warren presidency as an “existential” threat to Facebook.

“[I]f she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge,” the Facebook CEO proclaimed in leaked audio. “And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean … it’s like, we care about our country and want to work with our government and do good things.”

“Look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight,” he added.

Warren responded to Zuckerberg’s remarks in a Twitter post, writing, “What would really ‘suck’ is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy.”

