George Santos’s Official Congressional Twitter Account Mysteriously Suspended

What appears to be the verified Twitter account for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was listed as suspended, then seemingly briefly restored, and then apparently suspended again on Friday without an explanation.

The account for serial liar Santos as a government official has only been live a short time, and although his campaign account, @Santos4Congress, is untouched — his last tweet was denying another lie — the official account was suspended on Friday.

This is the verified account with the new color-code system, meaning it had a grey checkmark with this designation: “This account is verified because it is a government or multilateral organization account.”

An archive search produced only one tweet on the account pre-suspension, from the 18th of January.

Twitter users noticed the account was suspended on Friday morning. Then the communications director for fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that the account appeared to have been restored, but shortly after it was either once again or still suspended when other users, including this writer, visited the page.

Neither Twitter nor Santos have posted any explanations or comments on the suspension at the time of this post. If that happens we may update with more information.

Meanwhile here are some things Santos has said elsewhere in his life.

