The Nelk Boys, a popular group of social media influencers known for their partying and comedy prank videos, raked in $23 million in less than 10 minutes for their NFT collection.

The Youtubers created the Full Send Metacard NFT collection. According to the Nelk Boys the NFT’s allow access to branded ventures like, “lounges, gyms, festivals, casinos, restaurants and more.” They plan to launch these same ventures in the metaverse.

“Pretty crazy,” Nelk Boy member Kyle Forgeard said on the Full Send podcast. “I think the NFT shit is so cool because to me it’s like a modern-day or, like a decentralized way for people to like invest in us,” he added.

“Our fans give us money — and then in exchange, we give them a metacard and then so they have something right that they can verify is theirs. And now we have all this money and our job is to build shit.”

