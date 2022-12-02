‘Here we go!! 🍿🍿’ Elon Musk Hands Off Big Reveal to (Ongoing) Matt Taibbi Thread About Twitter and Hunter Biden [LIVE UPDATES]

By Caleb HoweDec 2nd, 2022, 7:19 pm
 

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced late Friday afternoon he would be revealing “what really happened” when the story about Hunter Biden‘s laptop was banned on the social media app, and the account of mainstream newspaper the New York Post was suspended over it.

In 2020 Twitter, along with Facebook and others, limited distribution of stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop, on the thin and now disproven premise that it might be Russian disinformation. The company outright blocked the New York Post article, and banned their account over it. Then CEO Jack Dorsey eventually walked that back and the Post returned to tweeting, but the story was still widely treated as radioactive both on social media and in the press. That is, until it was confirmed to be true.

The whole situation has been a huge issue for conservatives and Republicans, who said that the First Amendment freedoms of citizens and the press were being violated and a lot more about it since that time, including that it may have affected the election.

After Musk announced he’d be revealing “what really happened” the replies and objections began rolling in. It didn’t take long to figure out which way the news he posted would be going, as evidenced by a reply shortly after his initial thread.

That’s where one would expect, considering he’s already said this week that Twitter has “interfered” with past elections.

But after he made the big announcement, the time came and went. Musk then stated there was a delay for “double checking some fact” but to expect something in about 40 minutes.

That time, too, came and went. And the rumblings grew.

A lot:

Eventually he retweeted a thread by Matt Taibbi that read like a promo and had some wondering what was going on. He included two popcorn emojis this time.

The Taibbi thread started with some “throat-clearing” but then rolled into a series of screenshots and descriptions of events that took place during the early stages of the Hunter Biden story.

After the very long intro, Taibbi move to the specifics.

