‘Is AI Going To Kill Us All?!’ Elon Musk Responds To Bonkers Question From Fox Reporter On Capitol Hill

Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn asked Tesla Billionaire CEO Elon Musk if artificial intelligence was going to kill all of humanity.

Musk along with some of the influential voices in the tech industry met with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss regulating the artificial intelligence industry. More than 60 senators attended the closed-door discussion that included Google SEO Sundar Pichaj, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

As Musk was leaving, Vaughn bombarded the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, with a bizarre question about whether everyone was going to die because of AI.

“Is AI going to kill us all, Mr. Musk,” Vaughn yelled at Musk to which he responded, “I hope not.”

🚨 NEWS: I asked @elonmusk if AI is going to kill us all – he tells me “I hope not” — WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WwtaK1RUSa — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) September 13, 2023

Musk continued adding, “You should think of a future as a series of probabilities as opposed to certainties. There is some chance that above zero that AI will kill us. Well, I think it’s low, but at least some chance.”

“I think we should also consider the fragility of human civilization. And if you study history, I think you realize that there’s a rising call to every civilization. Every civilization has sort of a life span and. You know. So we want us to last as long as possible,” Musk concluded.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence has created of new tools for businesses to eliminate traditional white-collar jobs, leading to calls for regulation across the political spectrum.

