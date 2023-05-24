Jen Psaki Pans DeSantis Decision to Announce on ‘Mostly Coastal’ Twitter: ‘Only 20% of the Country Has Access’

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘ (R) plan to announce his 2024 presidential run via Twitter, which she said appealed only to a small, “mostly coastal” audience.

Psaki, former White House press secretary for Joe Biden, made the remark on Wednesday’s Morning Joe, where she tried to get into the heads of the DeSantis campaign staff.

“So advisors were sitting around in a room and thinking, how will we announce that Ron DeSantis will run for president, something that’s been highly anticipated?” Psaki asked. “And the decision they made was to have him on an audio-only platform only 20% of the country has access to or really plays in — mostly coastal — with a guy who, by the way, is not expanding his own base of support, not doing anything to help with the awkwardness, because he’s awkward, too.”

DeSantis is scheduled to appear with Elon Musk on the Twitter Spaces platform Wednesday at 6 p.m. Psaki said she believed DeSantis was much more comfortable communicating through Twitter than through face-to-face meetings with supporters.

“I don’t fully understand the Twitter piece other than to say, Twitter is sort of how Ron DeSantis — because people weren’t seeing him in person, because he wasn’t interacting with humans — how he kind of got himself on the national map,” Psaki continued. “So, maybe that was their thinking. The question really after this is, once you do the Twitter, once you do the fundraising and get as much from donors as you can, how is it going to go in early states? We’ve seen an inkling of it, but what’s most of interest to me is, how does he do on a bus trip through Iowa, or on rallies in Iowa or South Carolina or New Hampshire? We’ve only seen a tiny bit, and that to me is the real test.”

Musk has not said whether he would endorse DeSantis during the event.

As anticipated, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has been letting the insults fly on Truth Social. One post stated DeSantis “desperately needs a personality transplant.” DeSantis is, for the most part, ignoring Trump, most recently retweeting wife Casey’s post featuring a stirring video and including the words, “America is worth the fight… Every. Single. Time.”

Watch the MSNBC clip above.

