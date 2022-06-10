Joe Rogan Reveals He Has Gained Over 900,000 Twitter Followers in Month Following Elon Musk’s Bid

Joe Rogan has seen astronomical growth with his Twitter account in the month following Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase the company.

He discussed the phenomenon with author and founder of website Feminist Current, Meghan Murphy, on the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“One of the weird things that’s happening now with Elon Musk buying Twitter or attempting to buy Twitter, they’ve done something different. And one of the things they’ve done different is I gained now it’s 900,000 followers in the month or so,” Rogan said.

“What?” Murphy said in disbelief. “I mean, a lot of people really like you, so maybe 900,000 more people were like, ‘I decided I really love Joe Rogan.'”

Rogan speculated he was being shadow-banned by the platform.

“I think I was in a box,” Rogan said.

“Well, Megyn Kelly said the same thing. Did you hear her say that?” Murphy said. “She gained a ton, like a hundred thousand or I don’t remember the number, but something’s going on, a lot. Like, it was really noticeable. And so she was like, ‘I’m pretty sure Twitter was … messing around with my account.'”

“I think there’s something — something was going on. I mean, I’m just guessing the other option could be the bots that I’ve gained 900,000 bots, but it’s like every time I look, it’s like another a hundred thousand, it’s crazy!” Rogan added.

Rogan said although his Twitter account grew tremendously, his Instagram account had remained stagnant.

“Instagram seems to have hit the breaks on me like somewhere. Somewhere around six months ago something happened. It seems like it’s slowed down growth a lot,” he said.

Rogan, theorized that Instagram was potentially moving towards a video based platform like TikTok. He said his daughters are huge TikTok fans, constantly making dance videos.

“I see it with my kids with TikTok, you know, I have one daughter who’s a heavy TikToker. She’s always doing dances with her friends,” he said. “Little girls they get together and they do dances and they like to like memorize dances and sync it to music. Then they’re watching all these other people TikTok.”

He concluded, “TikTok just hits you with video after video, after video. And they just get you hooked, you open that app up. And it’s like, you’re already like, ‘Oh, movement. Things are happening.’ And this is what they’re trying to do, I believe with Instagram.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

