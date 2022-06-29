Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Runs to Elon Musk After Dad Suspended For Tweet About Transgender Actor

Conservative author Jordan Peterson was suspended from his Twitter account over a tweet saying actor Elliot Page, previously Ellen Page, had his breasts removed by a “criminal physician.”

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Peterson wrote in the offending tweet last week.

Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, tweeted about the suspension this week and roped potential future Twitter owner Elon Musk into the mix.

“Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk,” she tweeted, adding screenshots of her father’s tweet as well as the notice informing him he had violated the platform’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

While Musk’s acquisition of Twitter remains in the air, he has commented on numerous examples of perceived bias and speech control on the platform when they are pointed out to him.

Elliot Page revealed his transition in 2020, the Juno star having previously gone by Ellen Page.

Peterson said he would quit Twitter last month after he tweeted about a plus-sized Sports Illustrated model he deemed “not beautiful.” He claimed he ordered his staff to change his account password to keep him away from “temptation” at the time.

He later appeared on his daughter’s podcast to discuss the blowback he faced for the tweet, standing by the original message and telling his critics: “fuck you.”

“Not everyone’s a genius,” he said referring to model Yumi Nu. “Not everyone’s Picasso. Not everyone’s young and healthy. Not everyone is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Period. And fuck you if you don’t like it.”

