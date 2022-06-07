Kara Swisher to Leave NY Times and Return to Vox Media to Host New Podcast

Four years after joining the staff at The New York Times as a tech and media columnist and co-hosting the hit podcast, Sway, journalist Kara Swisher has announced her departure from the paper.

Swisher will return to Vox Media to host a brand new interview podcast, the details of which will not be revealed until Vox’s upfront event on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg, she said “I’m 60 years old this year, I’ve made a lot of stuff for a lot of people. I want to do what I want to do. I want to make whatever I want to make, and I think that’s a great thing.”

Swisher has a longstanding history with Vox Media as they purchased her tech website Recode back in 2015. The company also helps to produce her current hit podcast, Sway, with co-host Scott Galloway, in partnership with New York Magazine.

She expressed hope that the new show would serve as a companion piece to Sway which has been on the leading edge of tech, business, and political discussion. Her goal with this latest venture is to build something for herself, telling Bloomberg, “One good thing about working with a company like Vox is they’re very open to entrepreneurial ways. Every media company should be thinking about talent.”

The final episode of Sway will be released sometime in July.

