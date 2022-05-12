Madonna Tries Explaining Nude NFT Where a Tree Grows Out of Her Vagina

If you ever wondered what it would be like to watch Madonna give birth to a tree, you’re in luck because the singer has teamed up with Beeple to offer an NFT that includes just such a sight.

The singer took to Instagram this week to explain the NFT collection being offered, which includes an animated rendering of her nude. In the set of videos — titled Mother of Technology, Mother of Creation, and Mother of Evolution — the 63-year-old singer also gives birth to butterflies and insects. On top of the tree.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth,” she told Beeple creator Mike Winkelmann in a video promoting the Non-Fungible Tokens. In her post, the singer, who has six children, called the work a “urban, burned out, post-apocalyptic masterpiece.”

Madonna later specified in the video that she is “giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both.”

The experience of a woman, she opined, is much like that of a tree.

“My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity,” the Vogue singer said.

In her Instagram video, Madonna asks Winkelman if he has shown people the video and whether they were “weirded” out by it — some social media users no doubt have been.

“Are they completely weirded out by it?” she asked. “[It’s] not often that a robot centipede crawls out my vagina.”

Even if you’re among the many critics of the new NFTs, the proceeds from the work of Madonna and her robot centipede and tree costars are at least being donated to multiple charities.

