Mark Cuban Details the Hilarious Moment Bill Gates Stole His Girlfriends in Vegas After Microsoft Blew Up

Mark Cuban recently discussed his first encounter with Bill Gates in Las Vegas during the 90’s.

Speaking with the NELK Boys on the Thursday edition of the Full Send Podcast, Cuban talked about the exchange.

“I’ll tell you a story about in Vegas, back in the day about Bill Gates. Okay so this is way back — there used to be like the biggest trade show in the world was called Comdex,” Cuban began.

“It was a technology trade show and it was like 125,000 people there. I’d started my company, I was like 26, 27 … I just thought I was a badass. Right. And so I’m hanging with these girls and this was right when Microsoft had gone public,” he continued.

“So one day, no one knows who Bill Gates is — the next day like he’s the king of tech!” Cuban added.

“So do you have money at this time?” asked guest host and fitness coach Bradley Martyn.

“I was maybe worth a million dollars … So, I’m buying these girls drinks and doing shots and everything, and they’re like, ‘I gotta go to the bathroom,’ literally I think for real. And then they don’t come back and I’m like, ‘What the fuck?'” Cuban said.

He then began asking his friends where the girls went. One friend located the group and asked Cuban, ‘Yo, do you know who Bill Gates is?'”

“Did that fire you up? That should have motivated you!” Co-host Aaron Steinberg said.

“That did motivate me, right! To find — go onto the next ones. But it’s true. A hundred percent,” Cuban concluded.

Listen above via Full Send Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com