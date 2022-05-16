Odd Exclusive Arrangement Between Trump and TRUTH Social Detailed in SEC Filing

A Monday SEC filing revealed former President Donald Trump has an unusual exclusive agreement with his own social media company, TRUTH Social, though the specifics leave him plenty of room to jump to other platforms, like Twitter.

The Securities and Exchanges Commission filing from TRUTH Social’s parent company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., features details about Trump’s deal with TRUTH Social, which some have theorized he would potentially dump for his former favorite social media platform, Twitter, if he were ever allowed back.

However, according to the filing, Trump is restricted for six hours after posting anything to TRUTH Social, though it also says he is only “generally” required to post there first. He is also free to post to personal accounts on any platform “which he has access,” if the posts are related to political messaging, fundraising, or promoting people to vote. Those categories would likely cover a lot of social media posts from the Republican.

“President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours,” it reads. “Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access.”

If Elon Musk gets his purchase of Twitter back on track, he has said he would allow Trump back on Twitter, where the former president posted most frequently. The agreement leaves room for Trump to do this, but TRUTH Social would have access to the post first.

In an interview last month with the SiriusXM show Americano Media, Trump responded to the possibility of getting Twitter back thanks to Musk, but he claimed he “probably” would stay away and said the platform is “boring” these days.

“We’re doing a big platform right now so I probably wouldn’t have any interest,” he said. “Twitter has become very boring, they’ve got rid of a lot of their good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices.”

