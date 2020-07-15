comScore

Online Shock Spreads Over Massive Hack of Political, Corporate, and Celebrity Accounts: ‘BREAKING: Twitter’

By Reed RichardsonJul 15th, 2020, 6:49 pm
Twitter Leon Neal/Getty Images

Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Shock, mockery, and a little relief: how the very online on Twitter reacted to the massive hack of, well, Twitter.

After an ominous, slow-rolling hack touting a likely Bitcoin scam hit some of the biggest political, corporate, and celebrity names on Twitter, people couldn’t help but turn to the compromised site to sound off on the moment. And the irony was spread thick and wide.

But not everybody saw the humor in the moment, after both former President Barack Obama and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were hacked — and wondering if this was a foreign, cyber attack.

Still, some accounts found a way to see the silver lining:

