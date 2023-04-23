Outraged Blue Checks Get Their Badges Back and Really REALLY Want You to Know They Didn’t Pay $8 For Them

The saga of the Twitter “blue check” verification reached a new pitch overnight as the badge was restored to large accounts, prompting a wave of celebrities and political figures to protest, to much retweeting, that they had not and would not ever and are mortified you would ever think that they could possibly have paid $8 dollars to Elon Musk, the tech billionaire to whom so many of them paid so much more for Teslas.

Influential Twitter users were dismayed over Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription plan from the time that it was announced, and in between storming off to Mastodon and storming back from Mastodon, many blue check users have dedicated a good deal of time to reassuring followers that their “legacy” badges were not paid for but achieved the old-fashioned way, like in the time of the pioneers.

On Thursday the Great Purge finally removed the long-lingering legacy marks, and another round of Twitter lamentations as the marks now months disclaimed were eulogized.

Far from being over, the story continued on the weekend when checks started re-appearing.

In addition to active accounts of users with millions of followers, the Twitter profiles of some institutions, organizations, and even deceased celebrities that met the criteria also had blue checks restored.

When clicking the mark, a message appears with the Twitter Blue subscribed notification.

It did not go over well, the floodgates opened, and Twitter was awash once more Saturday night and into Sunday with renewed protestations and declarations

Some, like actor Patton Oswalt, took decisive action to rescue their reputations from the appearance of eight dollar-ing.

Whew! Did the “change your name then change it back” trick and the blue check went away. Good to know. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 22, 2023

“Whew” indeed.

Many more are still burdened by the left’s Mark of Cain, and cried out in wrath to be thus besmirched, having not yet figured out or utilized an escape method.

For example, highly-sought Twitter expert and tech journalist Kara Swisher was apparently unable to remove hers, upset though she was.

Good lord, I’ve been LeBroned, Shatnered, Kinged without my consent. No means no, boys. pic.twitter.com/XnbMVydOqW — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 22, 2023

Similarly expert MIT was also mortified but apparently content to let sleeping checks lie.

We did not subscribe to Twitter Blue. — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) April 23, 2023

And the bevy of celebrities and political commentators, pundits, influencers, left-leaning journos — in other words your standard prior blue check owners.

on my soul i didn’t pay for twitter blue, u will feel my wrath tesla man! — pussy (@LilNasX) April 22, 2023

Yes, Elon gave me back my blue check but I didn’t pay for it. Does that make me a good guy or a bad guy? I’m so confused. So far only 400 people have signed on to get their checks back. Guess #Twitter’s going thru an “unscheduled disassembly”, too. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 23, 2023

So my blue check has reappeared. I had nothing to do with that, and am definitely not paying — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 23, 2023

Despite the implication when you click the blue badge that has mysteriously re-appeared beside my name, I am not paying for the "honour". — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) April 23, 2023

Wait they gave me my checkmark back but I didn’t subscribe?? Thank you but…

Now I feel kinda embarrassed. Ew people gonna think I paid for this 😩 pic.twitter.com/CPR0f1wSz8 — SARAYA (@Saraya) April 22, 2023

I did not subscribe to Twitter Blue. I would never. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 23, 2023

For the curious, I'm not subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't given anyone my phone number. What a sad, muddled place this has become. pic.twitter.com/Ju125xyoUx — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 23, 2023

Just for the record, I have not subscribed to Twitter, blue, nor will I ever. Dear Elon: Creepy people do creepy things. Best regards, Ron. pic.twitter.com/V3SHMFUy4W — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 23, 2023

Some are really REALLY upset about the blue check they valued and then despised and then lamented and then got back that they have kept instead of removing it themselves.

Hello @twitter @verified

What you are doing here is fraudulent misrepresentation. I did not subscribe to Twitter blue. Kindly take off the blue tick or give it, its proper explanation of why you gave it. Your action is affecting me as it leads to people questioning my… pic.twitter.com/ybxjnFg21G — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) April 23, 2023

Not everyone was enraged, of course. Charlie Sheen wasn’t. We couldn’t find any others, but Charlie Sheen at least was not.

oh my! it’s like Xmas and my birthday all at once!@elonmusk i’m flushed

with gratitude.

Rock Star move, good sir.

©️ pic.twitter.com/EnEMByuG8J — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) April 22, 2023

Naturally, Elon Musk didn’t respond with anything more than some trolling and taunting.

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023

He also made this strange admission.

I’m paying for a few personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Oh also there’s a sub-saga going on about something called “dril.”

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023

Still, some folks daringly suggested that maybe all (gestures) this isn’t the mostest importantest thing ever.

There's a war in Ukraine, civil war in Sudan, inflation is out of control & China tensions are at all time highs Yet what’s trending is people complaining about an $8 verification check mark Why? — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 23, 2023

But those people are crazy. This is Twitter blue check stuffs!!! Without it I wouldn’t even have this post to post. Think about it.

