Outraged Blue Checks Get Their Badges Back and Really REALLY Want You to Know They Didn’t Pay $8 For Them
The saga of the Twitter “blue check” verification reached a new pitch overnight as the badge was restored to large accounts, prompting a wave of celebrities and political figures to protest, to much retweeting, that they had not and would not ever and are mortified you would ever think that they could possibly have paid $8 dollars to Elon Musk, the tech billionaire to whom so many of them paid so much more for Teslas.
Influential Twitter users were dismayed over Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription plan from the time that it was announced, and in between storming off to Mastodon and storming back from Mastodon, many blue check users have dedicated a good deal of time to reassuring followers that their “legacy” badges were not paid for but achieved the old-fashioned way, like in the time of the pioneers.
On Thursday the Great Purge finally removed the long-lingering legacy marks, and another round of Twitter lamentations as the marks now months disclaimed were eulogized.
Far from being over, the story continued on the weekend when checks started re-appearing.
In addition to active accounts of users with millions of followers, the Twitter profiles of some institutions, organizations, and even deceased celebrities that met the criteria also had blue checks restored.
When clicking the mark, a message appears with the Twitter Blue subscribed notification.
It did not go over well, the floodgates opened, and Twitter was awash once more Saturday night and into Sunday with renewed protestations and declarations
Some, like actor Patton Oswalt, took decisive action to rescue their reputations from the appearance of eight dollar-ing.
“Whew” indeed.
Many more are still burdened by the left’s Mark of Cain, and cried out in wrath to be thus besmirched, having not yet figured out or utilized an escape method.
For example, highly-sought Twitter expert and tech journalist Kara Swisher was apparently unable to remove hers, upset though she was.
Similarly expert MIT was also mortified but apparently content to let sleeping checks lie.
And the bevy of celebrities and political commentators, pundits, influencers, left-leaning journos — in other words your standard prior blue check owners.
Some are really REALLY upset about the blue check they valued and then despised and then lamented and then got back that they have kept instead of removing it themselves.
Not everyone was enraged, of course. Charlie Sheen wasn’t. We couldn’t find any others, but Charlie Sheen at least was not.
Naturally, Elon Musk didn’t respond with anything more than some trolling and taunting.
He also made this strange admission.
Oh also there’s a sub-saga going on about something called “dril.”
Still, some folks daringly suggested that maybe all (gestures) this isn’t the mostest importantest thing ever.
But those people are crazy. This is Twitter blue check stuffs!!! Without it I wouldn’t even have this post to post. Think about it.
This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.