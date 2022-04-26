Piers Morgan Asks Trump ‘What Is a Woman’ in Heated Interview

Piers Morgan asked former President Donald Trump about his stance on transgender athletes competing in sports during their tense interview, which was finally released on Monday night. Morgan asked Trump the question that has become a drum-beating call for many conservatives since Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) posed it to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her nomination process to the Supreme Court.

Morgan made his opinion clear from the top of the video promoting the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview. The new show streams on Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation, as well as Talk TV and Sky News outside the U.S.

“I think it’s grotesquely unfair. You know, you can support trans rights to equality and fairness, but also understand that what’s going on in sport is inherently unfair and unjust and unequal,” Morgan said, with which Trump said he agreed.

The former president also said he agreed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would ban biologically born males who transition their gender from competing in women’s sports.

“People see it and they won’t put up with it,” Trump said.

When asked the notorious “what is a woman” question, Trump said he refused to answer despite making his position on the issue clear and going on to explain it further.

“I’m not going to respond to the question,” Trump told Morgan, “but a woman is someone who swims at a certain time and doesn’t get beaten by 38 seconds by somebody that wasn’t even a good swimmer as a male.”

Trump is referencing Lia Thomas, a transgender female athlete who has been put at the center of the debate surrounding transgender athletes. Thomas swims for the University of Pennsylvania and has dominated numerous competitions, with some critics saying it’s unfair to allow Thomas to compete.

Morgan’s interview with Trump has already kicked up a controversy, with previous clips appearing to suggest Trump cut the interview short, something he has disputed, releasing audio telling a different story.

