‘This is Criminal!’ Alex Jones Rants After Musk Says ‘No’ To Reinstating His Twitter Account

Elon Musk‘s Twitter this week took the first steps toward his campaign promise of restoring some accounts previously banned, when access was returned to satirical news site Babylon Bee and actress Kathy Griffin. But Musk drew the line at Alex Jones, responding to the suggestion of a return for the conspiracy theorist with a flat “no.”

In a video posted to Rumble on Saturday, Jones responded with a rant about surveillance, censorship, and a European Union plot to keep him off the social media platform. Not to mention Donald Trump, who is the subject of a poll tweeted by Musk on account restoration.

Alex Jones, along with his website Infowars, was permanently suspended back in September of 2018. That ban came after a series of bans by fellow tech giants Facebook, YouTube, Apple, and more.

Jones, who was recently ordered to pay an incredible billion dollars in damages to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting in a massive defamation suit, was one of the names floated to Elon Musk for lifetime ban reversals.

Musk declined.

Jones responded by video, outlining the international plot against his tweets and a domestic Twitter surveillance state, and claimed he doesn’t even want to be back on Twitter right now.

“Elon Musk asks the question today, what should Twitter do next? And the resounding response by Twitter, tens of thousands responses was: Bring back Alex Jones, bring back Donald Trump. And at the question of bring back Alex Jones, he responded back and said no,” Jones explained.

Then he really got going.

“Now, do I blame Elon Musk for this? No, ladies and gentlemen,” Jones continued. “And quite frankly, I don’t care if I get brought back to Twitter. I care about any of these big tech platforms going back to free speech and back to where the Internet was four years ago before this reign of surveillance and censorship. Because this isn’t just censorship. They’re surveilling everything you say in live time, not just on Twitter, but Google, Facebook, all of it in live time.”

“This is criminal,” he said.

He then said the the Department of Homeland Security and the EU don’t want him back on Twitter, and left it up in the air on whether Musk will even be able to save the company’s future “because of all the sabotage.”

Watch the clip above, via Alex Jones on Rumble.

