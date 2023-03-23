TikTok on Thursday quickly took down a video shown at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing which threatened the hearing itself as well as committee chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers specifically. The account that posted it was banned from the app.

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack confronted TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew with the clip, posted to the app on February 10, comparing its contents against the tech giant’s claims of taking a firm stance against violence and threats.

A second TikTok post from February 23rd was also shown on the card behind Cammack as she grilled Chew.

“Mr. Chew that video was posted 41 days ago,” Cammack pointed out. “This video was posted before this hearing was publicly noticed. I think that’s a very interesting point to raise.”

“But more concerning is the fact that it names this chairwoman by name,” said Cammack, before reading directly from TikTok policy about violence and violent extremism.

“This video has been up for 41 days. It is a direct threat to the chairwoman of this committee, the people in this room, and yet it still remains on the platform,” she said.

Minutes after that exchange took place in the hearing, Twitter users reported that the TikTok video and account had been taken down.

TikTok quickly banned the account whose problematic video was just shown during the Congressional hearing: pic.twitter.com/A8ovytDIyS — J.D. Capelouto (@jdcapelouto) March 23, 2023

Washington Post reporters were able to view the video on TikTok between when it was shown at the hearing and when it was taken down and confirmed it had been removed.

The hearing did not go TikTok‘s way, with both Democrats and Republicans going after it, and the CCP, with a vengeance.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

