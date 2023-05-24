Trump Blasts Out Attack Ads Dragging DeSantis as Gov’s Presidential Announcement Hobbled by Twitter Tech Issues

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis struggled through Twitter’s technical glitches to make his presidential announcement, former president Donald Trump had no trouble posting two attack videos to his Truth Social page.

The first video explained that DeSantis owed his political career to Trump thanks to Trump’s “powerful” endorsement.

NARRATOR: Ron DeSantis was struggling big time in his primary race for governor of Florida. Polls revealed DeSantis was failing so bad he was losing by a staggering 17 points. Then, DeSantis was saved by the endorsement of President Trump. Trump’s support was so powerful, just days after the announcement DeSantis took a commanding lead that propelled him to being elected governor. DESANTIS: I’d like to thank our president for standing by me when it wasn’t necessarily the smart thing to do. NARRATOR: You’re welcome, Ron.

Unfortunately, instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career. Isn’t it time DeSantis remembers how he got to where he is?

Truth is, there’s only one person who can make America great again.

The second ad took on the “The Washington Establishment.”

NARRATOR: The Washington Establishment Politicians like to talk about how they can be just like Donald Trump. The truth? There’s only one Donald Trump. Only one who gave us the largest tax cuts in history. Who gave vets the health care they deserved. And stood up to China, and protected your job. Only one who kept us out of endless wars while destroying our terrorist enemies. Only one who fundamentally changed the Supreme Court, was called the most Pro-Life president in history and relentlessly protected our Second Amendment rights, and our borders. Why would we ever settle for Trump imposters? When there’s only one, starting day one. Who can make America great…again.

Later, Trump needled DeSantis on his technical problems.

“Rob,” My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!).

