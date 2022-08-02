Trump’s TRUTH Social is Shadow Banning Users Who Post About Capitol Attack, Abortion Fight: Study

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social is shadow banning users for posting about certain topics, a new study claims.

The bans of certain types of content are at odds with the principles of “free speech” the platform was founded on, according to the progressive non-profit group Public Citizen.

Public Citizen, upon hearing complaints from users unable to post about topics such as the Jan. 6 House select committee, or the ongoing fight for abortion access, reported it found numerous instances in which some content was not allowed.

“Our own research on the platform confirms that the site engages in shadow banning, which is fully or partially blocking users’ content without warning, notice, or recourse,” Public Citizen noted. “This is prevalent with regard to both progressive subject matter and across various other topics.”

Cheyenne Hunt-Majer with the group wrote:

In June 2022, Truth Social users reported that any post containing the phrase “abortion is healthcare” would automatically be shadow banned from the platform. Much of this report describes my firsthand experience on Truth Social. When I attempted to post the phrase “abortion is healthcare,” I received the standard notification that my “truth had been posted,” which would usually signify that my post would now be visible on my personal profile and on my feed. Instead, the post was nowhere to be found.

Hunt-Majer also noted issues with posting about hearings from the Jan. 6 committee.

“A number of Truth Social users reported having their accounts permanently suspended after posting about the January 6th Committee hearings,” Hunt-Majer wrote. “Other users have alleged that their posts were censored or their accounts were deactivated after sharing a video from the January 6th hearings of Ivanka Trump doubting her father’s claims that the election was stolen.”

Hunt-Majer noted similar issues with posting about the committee’s hearings.

In a post about Georgia election worker Wandrea Moss, Hunt-Majer’s “truth” was rejected, despite two attempts:

I attempted to post, “Trump’s defamatory lies about Shaye Moss and her mother were cruel, racist, and dangerous. Time for accountability. #Jan6 #january6th #January6thHearings.” That post was blocked. However, when I copied and pasted the exact text and attempted to post it for a second time, the post became visible. To date, the original post has not appeared on my page.

The study also noted issues with posts that were critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read the study in its entirety here.

