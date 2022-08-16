Trump’s TRUTH Social Turns Users’ Info Over to Police – Just Like Facebook and Twitter

TRUTH Social, the platform launched by former President Donald Trump earlier this year, complies with law enforcement requests in the same manner as more established companies.

While that information in and of itself is not particularly surprising, it does show TRUTH is more or less everything it purported not to be when Trump unveiled it to “stand up to the tyranny of big tech.”

The platform has been accused of shadow banning users, booting others, and of selectively enforcing its policies.

These are all common complaints lodged against its established mainstream competition by disaffected conservatives.

TRUTH describes itself as “America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

While the company’s description of itself as free and open is debatable, TRUTH does cooperate when subpoenaed by law enforcement agencies in relation to criminal investigations – as do all the sites which banned the former president last year.

Insider noted the platform has been under the microscope since it was revealed an armed man who attempted to enter an Ohio FBO field office last week had posted on the platform.

Numerous threats against the bureau were made on the site after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided.

Insider reported:

According to the site’s fine print, Truth Social will turn over user information in compliance with law enforcement — just like other social media sites. In its “guidelines for law enforcement,” Truth Social states that it complies with court orders to reveal user information, restrict access to accounts, or preserve posts.

The platform also notes it will work with police to help assist someone believed to be in danger.

“If we receive information that provides us with a good faith belief that there is an exigent emergency involving a danger of death or serious physical injury to a person, we may provide any available information necessary to prevent that harm,” TRUTH says.

After an armed man identified as Ricky Shiffer tried to enter the Cincinnati FBI office and was later killed in a stand-off, numerous posts believed to have been authored by him were found on TRUTH Social.

“Kill the F.B.I. on sight, and be ready to take down other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it,” an account believed to have belonged to the man posted.

