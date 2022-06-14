Twitter Bans Accounts Sending Threats to Libs of TikTok After Elon Musk Takes Interest, Blasts Platform

The conservative Twitter account Libs of TikTok announced that multiple accounts sending threatening messages were banned from the platform not long after potential future Twitter owner Elon Musk took an interest.

The account posted side-by-side screenshots on Tuesday, one showing Twitter responding to complaints about the threats on each account and the other showing the original tweet pointing out the threatening messages, to which Musk responded.

“I have now received about a dozen threats after radical leftists accused me of being a domestic terrorist extremist. Twitter has not removed any of the accounts who sent the threats,” Libs of TikTok posted.

Musk replied, “why?” and tagged Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Musk said of Twitter, “a platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country,” echoing past accusations from the billionaire about the social media platform having a left-leaning bias.

Someone somewhere appears to have taken notice, as the Libs of TikTok account revealed only hours after the Musk interaction.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/kjtGzmyC8s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

The account had been sharing screenshots of messages and tagging Facebook and the FBI since Sunday.

Receipts x2 pic.twitter.com/0GXMAwtcpS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

There has been an extra level of scrutiny over the Libs of TikTok account ever since the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz identified the account holder as Chaya Raichik in a controversial story. Lorenz herself responded to the original thread involving Musk, replying in a quote tweet “of course” to the account revealing the death threats.

Lorenz doubled down on her criticism of Libs of TikTok in a thread that cast doubt on some of the threats, claiming Libs of TikTok has been “called out for escalating attacks” on the LGBTQ community. Many of the account’s posts are often shared posts from people identifying as LGBTQ.

LGBTQ activists have called out Libs of TikTok escalating attacks on the community in recent weeks. https://t.co/H584Kgnx30 https://t.co/A250xWRyaT pic.twitter.com/kDa38O7DvG — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 14, 2022

