Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Retweets Wendy’s Dunking on Facebook: ‘Changing Name to Meat’

Even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey couldn’t help getting in on the Facebook mockery.

Facebook announced Thursday that they are changing their corporate name to Meta. The social media platform will still operate under the same name, but the overall company is getting a rebrand because of Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on the “metaverse.”

A couple of the #brands had some fun ridiculing Twitter over the name change, but perhaps none were as blunt as Wendy’s — changing its name to “Meat” (with an assist from Slim Jim.)

Somewhat notably, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also got in on the jokes and retweeted Wendy’s.

Earlier this month when there was an hours-long Facebook outage, Dorsey couldn’t resist getting in on the joke then too.

