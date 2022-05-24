WATCH: Chris Murphy Takes to Senate Floor to ‘Beg’ Colleagues to Take Action on Gun Control

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), as he has done after previous mass shootings in America, rushed to the Senate floor on Tuesday to “beg” for gun control in the wake of yet another massacre.

Nineteen children and two adults were shot dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, officials said. The gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed by police.

Murphy, who has fought for gun control since the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting killed 20 children and six adults in his House district in Connecticut in 2012, took to the Senate floor in the immediate wake of the latest massacre to shake the United States.

“Fourteen kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now,” Murphy said. “What are we doing? What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing?”

“Nowhere else to kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day,” Murphy said, arguing it is a “choice” by elected leaders to allow mass shootings to continue.

Murphy repeatedly called on his Senate colleagues to tackle gun control in the speech.

“I’m here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees, and beg my colleagues — find a path forward here,” he said. “Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

“It may not guarantee America never ever again sees a mass shooting,” he continued. “But by doing something, we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to these killers whose brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing, shooting after shooting.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

