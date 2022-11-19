WATCH: Trump Brags Truth Social ‘Better’ While Encouraging Fans to Vote in Elon Musk’s Poll on Restoring His Twitter Account

Donald Trump responded on Saturday to the poll tweeted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk asking whether the social media giant should restore the ex-president’s account access or not.

Along with other Republican 2024 contenders like Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and Chris Christie, Trump spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting that’s taking place in Las Vegas over the weekend. Unlike the others, Trump did not show up in person.

He was asked during his teleconference appearance on stage about the poll, which at the time of this post was running in favor of Trump’s return, and he responded by saying he doesn’t “see it.”

Well, I like that he bought it. I’ve always liked him. I got along with him very well during my days as president and got to know him pretty well. But I do like him. I’ve always really, you know, he’s a he’s a character. And I tend to like characters, but he’s smart. He did put up a poll and I hear it’s very overwhelming, very strong. But I have something called Trump. If you look it’s Trump- owned. But it’s really fantastic: Truth Social. And Truth Social is through the roof. It’s doing phenomenally well. The press hates to talk about it, but it’s doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter, and it’s taking care of voices that really want to be taken care of, and really smart voices, brilliant voices, voices that in many cases are both sides. But I can tell you there’s a lot of voice for Israel, a lot of power for Israel in Truth Social. So Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong. And I’ll be staying there. But I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it. Uh, they have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it, but the problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on. But Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.

Nevertheless, at around the same time on Truth he encouraged his followers to go vote with “positivity” for his account to be restored.

We’ll let you know how the poll comes out, and whether Trump will be back on Twitter, once the poll is complete.

