‘Yes’: Elon Musk Says He Would Support Ron DeSantis in 2024 For ‘Sensible and Centrist’ Presidency

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he could support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, in a thread talking about freedom of speech and centrism.

The tech billionaire posted a series of replies over Thanksgiving weekend on the subject of free speech, “deplatforming,” and centrism in politics, all subjects he has previously weighed on in the past — views which arguably were the genesis of media and liberal fury at his purchase of Twitter. Not to mention the subject of Donald Trump.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote in reply to a tweet about Trump’s restored account. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

“Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” he said.

I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

He also added context that helped emphasize his argument is not about partisan bias but the principle itself, pointing out he was a “significant supporter” of former President Barack Obama‘s presidency, and that in 2016 he voted for Joe Biden over Trump.

As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Since that time, Musk’s politics crossed the aisle, and he has supported individual Republicans as well as urging Americans to vote Republican in the midterms.

In his reply thread, Musk said that in 2024 he wants someone “sensible centrist” in office, and that Biden has not been that. When someone replied to ask him directly whether Ron DeSantis would fit the bill, he said yes.

But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

DeSantis and his administration were highly critical of Twitter’s attempt to prevent Musk’s purchase of the company.

Musk added again that Twitter must be “fair” to all as he wrapped up his reply thread.

But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Musk previously somewhat pitched the idea of Ron DeSantis in 2024 in a separate thread, during which he also revealed that in 2020 he would have preferred Democratic candidate Andrew Yang for president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com