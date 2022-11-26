‘Yes’: Elon Musk Says He Would Support Ron DeSantis in 2024 For ‘Sensible and Centrist’ Presidency

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he could support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, in a thread talking about freedom of speech and centrism.

The tech billionaire posted a series of replies over Thanksgiving weekend on the subject of free speech, “deplatforming,” and centrism in politics, all subjects he has previously weighed on in the past — views which arguably were the genesis of media and liberal fury at his purchase of Twitter. Not to mention the subject of Donald Trump.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote in reply to a tweet about Trump’s restored account. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

“Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” he said.

He also added context that helped emphasize his argument is not about partisan bias but the principle itself, pointing out he was a “significant supporter” of former President Barack Obama‘s presidency, and that in 2016 he voted for Joe Biden over Trump.

Since that time, Musk’s politics crossed the aisle, and he has supported individual Republicans as well as urging Americans to vote Republican in the midterms.

In his reply thread, Musk said that in 2024 he wants someone “sensible centrist” in office, and that Biden has not been that. When someone replied to ask him directly whether Ron DeSantis would fit the bill, he said yes.

DeSantis and his administration were highly critical of Twitter’s attempt to prevent Musk’s purchase of the company.

Musk added again that Twitter must be “fair” to all as he wrapped up his reply thread.

Musk previously somewhat pitched the idea of Ron DeSantis in 2024 in a separate thread, during which he also revealed that in 2020 he would have preferred Democratic candidate Andrew Yang for president.

