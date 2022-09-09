YouTube to ‘Prominently’ Push ‘Authoritative’ Sources Like PBS, Wall Street Journal in Fight Against ‘Borderline Content’ in Midterms

YouTube has announced their new policies as the country heads into the Midterm elections in a few months.

Leslie Miller, the VP of Government Affairs & Public Policy for YouTube released the memo on how the website will move to connect people to “authoritative information.”

They plan to push content from national and local news sources and limit the spread of channels and videos they deem to be “borderline content.”

When you search for midterms content on YouTube, our systems are prominently recommending content coming from authoritative national and local news sources like PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal, Univision and local ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates.

Banners will appear on videos pertaining to the election, providing information to users from “authoritative sources,” about local elections or facts about the featured candidates.

The website also aims to keep violative content off the site. They will remove election content that they deem harmful or in violation of their terms & conditions.

This includes misleading voters on how to vote, encouraging interference in the democratic process, inciting violence, or advancing certain types of elections misinformation.

The removal of harmful election content will encompass claims that “widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, or alleging the election was stolen or rigged.”

Additionally, the website will provide its users with tips on spotting “manipulation tactics used to spread misinformation.”

YouTube has already exhibited some of these policies pertaining to removing videos that contain claims about the 2020 election being false.

Early last month, YouTube host Steven Crowder has his channel suspended from live streaming for two weeks after guest, Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake, called the Biden administration an “illegitimate federal government.”

