U.S. Army Veteran Arrested For ‘Chilling Terrorism Plot’ Called For ‘Another Vegas Event’

Los Angeles authorities held a press conference Monday to address the U.S. Army veteran arrested for plotting a large-scale terror attack in response to the New Zealand mosque shootings.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, was arrested Friday after receiving explosive devices from an undercover FBI officer. According to NBC News, he was a fan of terror group ISIS who boasted online about “amassing an arsenal of weapons, including 80 pounds of nails for a bomb, to carry out the attack in retaliation for the killing of Muslims by a white supremacist in the city of Christchurch.”

“Mr. Domingo was under constant surveillance by authorities as he prepared his attack,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna at a press conference Monday. “In short, this is a case where law enforcement was able to identify a man consumed with hate and bent on mass murder and stop him before he could carry out his attack.”

Hanna explained Domingo’s “chilling terrorism plot” that would target “Jews as they walked to synagogue” as well as police officers, a military facility, crowds at the Santa Monica pier, and his own neighbor.

“All of these plans were related to Mr. Domingo’s stated belief in violent jihad and Americans should pay for attacks on Muslims around the world,” Hanna said, noting Domingo wrote “There must be retribution,” following the mass shootings at a mosque in New Zealand.

He also wrote “America needs another Vegas event,” in reference to the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people, according to Hanna.

Last week, Domingo finalized his plans, purchasing nails and other tools for his bombs. After giving the “go ahead” last Thursday, the undercover officials delivered the fake IEDs to Domingo on Friday night. Domingo and two agents travelled to Long Beach to scout out crowds at an event. There, he was arrested.

