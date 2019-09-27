20 Tweets in 14 Hours: Analyzing Trump’s Twitter Rampage as He Calls For Schiff’s Resignation and Binges Fox News

Fourteen hours, 20 tweets.

Even by his typically high-volume standard, President Donald Trump has flooded Twitter with a series of fiery rants, Fox News clips, and attacks on Democrats — complete with a call for one major House figure to resign.

It can be extremely difficult to tell when new territory has been ventured into during this norm-shattering presidency. Still, it seems that the Ukraine controversy truly is different. And the magnitude of Trump’s Twitter activity in the past 14 hours is a good giveaway that he believes it’s different too.

But what does it all mean? Is there a pattern to these dispatches, or are they one-off ramblings? A closer look at these tweets shows they can be grouped into three categories.

1. Attacks on Schiff, Democrats

Trump going after Democrats on Twitter is, of course nothing new. Neither is the president’s calling for members of his rival party to resign.

But Trump zeroed in on House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff with a particular venom late early Friday that demands to be noticed.

The president warmed up, on Thursday night, with a rote jab at former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats as a whole.

So many lies by Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats! https://t.co/MY1zkMvFQW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

But then, Trump trained his ire on the House Intel chair in a particularly confounding tweet.

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Trump briefly pivoted to go after Democrats and the media (notably, New York Times reporter Peter Baker).

Obama loving (wrote Obama book) Peter Baker of the Failing New York Times, married to an even bigger Trump Hater than himself, should not even be allowed to write about me. Every story is a made up disaster with sources and leakers that don’t even exist. I had a simple and very.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

…..nice call with with the new President of Ukraine, it could not have been better or more honorable, and the Fake News Media and Democrats, working as a team, have fraudulently made it look bad. It wasn’t bad, it was very legal and very good. A continuing Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

But then he doubled back to Schiff — calling for the congressman to step down.

Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

…sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Finally, he called the House Democrat “a sick man.”

Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

And then for good measure, one more swipe at Democrats.

The Democrats are now to be known as the DO NOTHING PARTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Lots of caps, a suggestion of mental illness, and even a nickname (albeit one bestowed in a tweet with a number of grammatical issues, which we’ll address later). Trump doesn’t just hand out nicknames — even recycled monikers like “liddle,'” which he previously used on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). To get a derisive nickname, and this much twitter attention, you have to really get under the president’s skin. Adam Schiff has clearly done so.

2. Fox Clips

Missed Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity on Thursday night? Don’t worry. You can catch up with both shows via President Trump’s Twitter feed.

The president tweeted out three lengthy clips of Dobbs and four lengthy clips of Hannity offering — both personally and through guests — full-throated defenses of Trump.

First, Trump tweeted Dobbs speaking to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) — who amplified a point Trump had just made on Twitter by saying that Trump could not have pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky because Zelensky said he didn’t feel pressured.

Next came a clip of Dobbs speaking with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — featuring Biggs calling the groundswell for an impeachment inquiry a “coup attempt,” and Gaetz calling it “impeachment by reflex.”

Finally from the Dobbs telecast, Trump presented footage of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) bashing Adam Schiff.

That packed hour of Lou Dobbs Tonight evidently got the president hyped for some more Fox watching.

Will be a GREAT and very accurate show tonight by @seanhannity on @foxnews (9:00 PM). Will play my full statement from Air Force One! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Hannity’s accurate show led off with a list of accomplishments by the president — some of which, such as “ended war on coal,” were nebulous and intangible, while others, such as “border wall construction underway” were deceptive. (No new wall has yet been built. Only existing wall is being refurbished).

The Sean Hannity accuracy hour continued with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) deceptively claiming that Hillary Clinton worked with Russians to impact the 2016 election.

Next up, a series of baseless, wild claims from lawyer Joe diGenova about Biden.

And finally, Trump presented one more (not at all) accurate excerpt of Hannity — this one starring Mark Levin, who wrongly referred the whistleblower as a CIA agent.

In all, Trump shared roughly 16 minutes of Hannity and five minutes of Dobbs with his followers. All of it was bombastic. All of it was favorable to the president. Little of it was true.

3. Grammatically incorrect and otherwise baffling tweets

Finally, there were tweets that just baffled on a number of levels.

First, Trump tried to advance the comical notion that he could not have pressured the Ukrainian president simply because the Ukrainian president said he felt no pressure.

The President of Ukraine said that he was NOT pressured by me to do anything wrong. Can’t have better testimony than that! As V.P., Biden had his son, on the other hand, take out millions of dollars by strong arming the Ukrainian President. Also looted millions from China. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Then there was this grammatical gem from the president, in which he called out CNN for typos and misspellings in a tweet riddled with both.

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

A random Tweet on Iran came next.

Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Then this all-caps, unidentified quote.

“IT WAS A PERFECT CONVERSATION WITH UKRAINE PRESIDENT!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

And finally, the president threw out some wild speculation about the whistleblower.

Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all. In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Twenty tweets. Fourteen hours. One president … on the ropes?

[Photo by Saul Loeb/Getty/AFP]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com