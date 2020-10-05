‘A Karmic Twist’: CNN’s John Avlon Reminds Viewers How Trump Has Brutally Mocked His Political Rivals’ Health

President Donald Trump is now facing a serious health issue in the waning days of the 2020 campaign — a development that one CNN analyst is calling a “karmic twist.”

In his Reality Check segment on CNN’s New Day Monday, political analyst John Avlon noted the irony of the president’s health becoming a major factor in the election, given Trump’s penchant for trying to make an issue out of his opponents’ health.’

“We all wish the president, and everyone in the White House covid outbreak, a speedy recovery,” Avlon said. “But it’s a karmic twist, because Trump has deployed the politics of sickness in this campaign, and the last — trying to stir rumors that his Democratic opponents were seriously ill. But just maybe, this turn of events will allow our collective fever to break.”

Avlon played a clip from nearly four years ago to the day — in which Trump chided Hillary Clinton for stumbling to her car after a 9/11 ceremony.

“Here’s a woman, she’s supposed to fight all of these different things, and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car,” Trump said. “Give me a break.”

The CNN analyst noted that Trump made the same attacks in campaign ads. Further, he called out Trump for “trying to run the same play against Joe Biden” by going after his mental fitness. And Avlon pointed out that even in recent days, the Trump campaign has continued running negative ads, while the Biden campaign has pulled theirs.

“Illness should inspire compassion,” Avlon said. “A recognition that we are all flawed and broken in different ways. But there’s a common underlying condition beneath the politics of sickness, and the politics of personal destruction. Both are symptoms of hyperpartisanship — which too often evaluates cruelty and justifies laws through a vision of politics as a version of civil war. We need to start overcoming this affliction, and address its root causes if we’re going to see anything resembling real healing in the American body politic.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]