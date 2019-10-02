CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to a shot that President Donald Trump made towards CNN during a live press conference, Wednesday, describing the President’s comments as those of “a president in clear crisis.”

At the end of his press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, President Trump turned his sights towards the media— singling out CNN for his final remark.

“If the press were straight, and honest, and forthright, and tough, we would be a far greater nation. We would be far greater when we don’t have the CNNs of the world who are corrupt people,” he declared. “Thank you very much everybody.”

Transitioning from the press conference to Jake Tapper’s The Lead, Tapper quickly responded to President Trump’s remarks.

“Welcome to a special edition of The Lead: White House in Crisis, and you just saw there a president in clear crisis,” Tapper declared, before moving on to a roundup of the press conference.

