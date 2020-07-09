‘A Pure Witch Hunt’: Trump Attacks Supreme Court Rulings in Comments to White House Press Pool

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump held a roundtable on Thursday before signing an executive order on the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, during which he addressed the 7-2 Supreme Court ruling that determined the president is not immune to the criminal process.

The decision means that New York prosecutors can now move forward with their attempt to obtain the president’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he had a reaction to today’s Supreme Court rulings during the final minutes of his roundtable.

“The rulings were basically starting all over again, sending everything back down to the lower courts to start all over again, so from a certain point I’m satisfied, on another point I’m not satisfied because frankly, this is a political witch hunt, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before. It’s a pure witch hunt, it’s a hoax.”

Trump went on to compare the ruling to the Mueller investigation and noted that both were purely political — that he won both cases at the federal level.

“This is a political witch hunt that just continues, it’s been since before it got here, when Obama and Biden and everybody else was spying on my campaign illegally,” he added. “They were illegally spying on my campaign and it’s a very grave crime, it’s the biggest political crime in the history of our country.

A White House staffer later yelled at Collins for trying to ask another question at the end of the roundtable, telling her to leave the room.

