A$AP Rocky Free, Trump Rejoices: ‘Get Home ASAP A$AP!’

In response to rap superstar A$AP Rocky being temporarily freed from Swedish custody, President Donald Trump rejoiced on Twitter and added that the East Harlem rapper return to the United States “ASAP.”

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” Trump tweeted minutes after news broke that the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was released, per the Associated Press.

Mayers will remain free until his next court date on August 14.

“It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” the president added.

Mayers was taken into custody by Swedish authorities on July 3, days after he allegedly assaulted a man who had stalked and harassed the rapper for an extended period of time prior to the altercation. Much of the harassment and subsequent brawl in Stockholm were caught on film by a livestreaming bystander, but one witness told Swedish officials that she did not see Mayers assault a man with a glass bottle — the most severe offense the Praise the Lord rapper was accused of — and instead merely heard a bottle being broken nearby. However, she and a second witness allege that Mayers, who was walking through Stockholm with security at the time, did physically assault Mustafa Jafari during the incident.

Mayers pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday during the start of his trial.

As for Trump’s relation to the case, the president has spent a considerable amount of time publicizing the case and calling for Swedish authorities to free Mayers. He first addressed the case during a July presser in the Oval Office, during which he said First Lady Melania Trump informed him of the rapper being locked up in Sweden. Trump has since tweeted numerous times about the case, while also contacting Swedish authorities in an attempt to have it quickly resolved.

