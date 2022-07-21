Trump Officials Say He Watched TV While the Capitol Got Sacked in Montage to Be Shown at Jan. 6 Hearing

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) gave viewers a sneak peek at the January 6 Committee’s upcoming hearing by posting a montage of Donald Trump’s former White House officials talking about what the former president was doing while his supporters were rampaging around the U.S. Capitol.

The committee’s eighth hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, and it’s expected to focus on Trump’s actions at the White House while the Capitol was coming under assault by his followers. The committee intends to examine Trump’s refusal to act against the violent mob, his refusal to condemn them, and the argument that the former president welcomed the chaos as he watched them fight on his behalf to overthrow the 2020 election.

Kinzinger gave his Twitter followers an idea of what to expect by posting a series of deposition clips from former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former Mike Pence National Security Adviser Keith Kellogg, former Executive Assistant Molly Michael, and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. All four were asked what was Trump doing as the Capitol attack transpired, and based on their answers, the president and his team were in the White House dining room, watching the riot happen live on TV.

“To the best of my recollection he was always in the dining room,” McEnany said.

“I think everyone was watching the TV,” said Kellogg.

“It is my understanding he was watching television,” Michael said.

Cipollone said he was part of Trump’s dining room conversations with his team, and that the Capitol riot footage was visible on the TV.

Watch above, via Adam Kinzinger.

