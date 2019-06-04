House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) accused Attorney General William Barr of being the “second-most dangerous man in the country” while speaking before the Council of Foreign Relations today.

“We find ourselves, I think for the first time, with an attorney general who really is the president’s defense lawyer and spokesperson, who’s quite good at it and has the veneer of respectability to camouflage what he’s doing,” said Schiff while discussing Barr in front of the international affairs-focused thinktank in Washington, D.C.

“He is not the sophist that [Rudy] Giuliani is, he’s much more dangerous, and I think [Barr is] the second-most dangerous man in the country,” added the congressman.

During a different segment of his remarks, Schiff revealed that his panel is slated to host a “series of hearings” diving into Volume 1 of Robert Mueller’s report.

“We have not been able to get a clear answer yet from the intelligence community or the FBI as to whether that investigation is still open, whether that investigation mushroomed into a set of other counterintelligence investigations, whether it was closed at some time,” he said. “It is troubling that we have not been able to get an answer to that question.”

Watch above, via Politico.

