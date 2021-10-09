After Urging Trump Rallygoers to Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon’, RSBN Host Attacks Media for ‘Trying to Control the Narrative’

Ex-president Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Iowa on Saturday. While interviewing fans who’ve been lined up for days to attend, a Right Side Broadcasting reporter tried mostly unsuccessfully to get a large chant for the camera before decrying the media as trying to “control the narrative.”

It has become somewhat popular on the right to chant “Let’s Go Brandon” as a euphemism for “Fuck Joe Biden,” a reference to an ESPN reporter’s claim last week that a NASCAR crowd was cheering a driver rather than jeering the president.

As RSBN was providing live coverage from the scene, someone shouted out the phrase, and host Mike D. reacted by trying to prompt the crowd to pick up the chant en masse.

“That’s not a good enough chant, we need a louder one than that,” he said.

“It’s not really materializing like we want, but I’m sure it’s gonna happen,” he added pointedly.

As he and another host discussed the weariness of the crowd after waiting in line for many hours, a few other nearby rallgoers who were watching the discussion joined in, clapping and chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” without much enthusiasm. “You got it, guys” he told them.

It was at that moment that Mike D. condemned media for trying to control the news.

“I love how the media created this monster,” he said of the chant he urged the crowd to spontaneously break into. “If not for the media desperately trying to control the narrative in real time like idiots – that was wild to see.”

Watch the clip above, via Right Side Broadcasting.

