Ainsley Earhardt Cuts Off Steve Doocy Report on Bill Barr to Pivot to Biden’s Classified Docs: ‘That’s What America’s Mad At’

Fox News continued to cover the third indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, including what people are saying on other networks. Some hosts were interested; some had different concerns.

On Wednesday, former attorney general Bill Barr spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and dismantled any notion that the four felony counts against Trump were a violation of his freedom of speech. Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy brought up Barr’s arguments, only to be interrupted by host Ainsley Earhardt, who reminded him why Americans were still on Trump’s side:

Doocy: [T]his is not about the First Amendment. He said that Donald Trump can say whatever he wants. He can lie. He can tell people the election was stolen. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy. And the former attorney general said free speech does not give you the right for fraudulent conspiracy. And it’s all about the conspiracy. Brian Kilmeade: You mean the electors thing? Doocy: The total, there are four different charges– Earhardt: Yeah. It’s really about the double standard here. And that’s what makes conservatives mad. It is when you look at Donald Trump getting slapped with 78 felony charges, 640 years if convicted behind bars. Okay. The sitting president, in his garage, had classified documents, too. Kilmeade: We have no idea how that is going. Earhardt: Exactly. We haven’t heard from that special counsel at all. So, that’s what America’s mad at. That’s why Republican are supporting Donald Trump. … They are fed up with the way the government is going, with the DOJ, it looks like a two-tiered justice system and people are mad.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

