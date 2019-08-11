Al Gore: I Thought It Was ‘Worth Trying’ to Appeal to Trump on Climate Change, ‘I Was Clearly Wrong’

Former Vice President Al Gore appeared on ABC’s This Week this morning and reflected on his early appeals to President Donald Trump on climate change.

Al Gore to @jonkarl on meeting with Donald Trump to talk about climate change: "I thought it was worth trying. I did think at the time that there was a chance he might change on climate when presented with the facts. I was clearly wrong about that" https://t.co/qnz545dM1N pic.twitter.com/f2gOiTMEwv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 11, 2019

Jon Karl brought up how Gore met with Trump early on during the transition and in the early months of his presidency. He asked, “Did you think you could get through to him?”

“I thought it was worth trying. I did think at the time that there was a chance he might change on climate when presented with the facts. I was clearly wrong about that,” Gore said. “I think it was worth the effort to see, but I was wrong. He doesn’t want to change on it.”

Karl asked if he would want to talk to Trump again.

“Oh gosh,” Gore said before adding “Look, if a sitting president of the United States calls you and wants to talk about an issue, I think the answer has to be yes, but I would do so without any expectation of reasonableness or responsiveness.”

