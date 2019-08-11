comScore
Al Gore on Trump Impeachment Debate: Not Seeking Accountability ‘Runs the Risk of Normalizing’ His Behavior

By Josh FeldmanAug 11th, 2019, 3:18 pm

Former Vice President Al Gore talked climate change during his appearance on ABC’s This Week today, but Jon Karl asked him about his take on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

As Karl remarked, “You saw impeachment up close. Very close.”

Gore said he supports the action House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler is taking in gathering evidence and opening an inquiry:

“My own view is that not seeking accountability for what appear to be credible allegations that crimes were committed — meaningful crimes — runs the risk of normalizing that behavior.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

