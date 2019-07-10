Labor Secretary Alex Acosta insisted Wednesday that he still has the confidence of President Donald Trump and other White House officials in his current position.

“He has very publicly made clear that I got his support. He spoke yesterday in the Oval Office, he and I have spoken,” Acosta said.

He then referred to a conversation with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney where Mulvaney told him he has his confidence, contradicting an earlier report that said the opposite.

“Let me add I keep reading about articles about my relationship with me and Mr. Mulvaney. He called me this morning to say, if asked, that our relationship is excellent too and any articles to the contrary are in his words ‘BS.'”

Politico had reported earlier that Mulvaney was privately urging Trump to dump Acosta. The labor secretary has come under fire for a plea deal he negotiated with Jeffrey Epstein that allowed Epstein out of prison six days a week during his 13-month sentence.

However, Acosta said he would respect the president’s choice if he later decided he was not the best person for the job.

