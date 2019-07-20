Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits At Trump in New Comments: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) struck back at President Donald Trump’s attacks on her and her progressive allies today, saying Trump’s policies are about “ethnicity and racism.”

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking at an event in New York Saturday.

“Once you start telling American citizens to quote go back to your own countries, this tells you this presidents policies are not about immigration but about ethnicity and racism,” Ocasio-Cortez said to applause from an audience.

“We know that he’s been thinking this the entire time,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“But he’s been keeping it in here,” she said, pointing to her head. “And this week it went out here.”

“Where are we gonna go? We’re going to stay right here. That’s where we’re going to go. We’re not going anywhere,” she continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

