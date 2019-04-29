All Over But the Shouting? New Poll Finds 55 Percent ‘Definitely’ Won’t Vote For Trump in 2020

If President Donald Trump is to win reelection in 2020, he’s going to have to overcome some awfully bleak poll numbers to do it.

But then, it’s not like he’s ever done that before, right?

The latest grim metric for POTUS comes courtesy of a new ABC News/Washington Post survey. It finds that 55 percent of voters “definitely” won’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020 — nor will they even consider it. Only 28 percent of those polled said they “definitely would” back Trump, while another 14 percent of respondents plan to “consider” the President’s reelection.

The results of the ABC News/Washington Post survey seem to confirm a similar forecast in a poll from January. An NPR/PBS/Marist survey found that 57 percent “definitely” won’t cast a ballot for the President next November.

But progressives, perhaps, ought not run to the window to cash their tickets just yet. According to the ABC News/Washington Post poll, only 29 percent say they will “definitely” back the Democratic nominee in 2020. But 66 percent are waiting to see who gets the nod. And in the Midwest, where Trump scored crucial 2016 victories in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio, 54 percent say they’d definitely or possibly support Trump next time around.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

