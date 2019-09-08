comScore

Always a Tweet: What Did Trump Have to Say When Obama Tried Negotiating With the Taliban?

By Ken MeyerSep 8th, 2019, 2:15 pm

Theres a recurring joke online about how almost every time Donald Trump says or does something that puts him in a political quandary, there always seems to be a tweet from the president’s past where he took the opposite position on the same issue.

Now that Trump is cancelling his meetings with Taliban and Afghan officials at Camp David, political observers have noticed that times have certainly changed.

Trump announced the cancellation of the secret meetings on Twitter Saturday evening, which comes amid news of uncertain peace talks and the Taliban taking credit for a recent suicide bombing that killed an American soldier.

Trump’s proposed meetings have drawn media interest for a variety of reasons, not the least reason being that this meeting was going to happen just days from the 18th anniversary of 9/11. As it were, Trump had some thoughts a few years ago when Barack Obama made his own diplomatic attempts with the Taliban, and here’s what the president had to say about his predecessor back then:

This happens to be an “always a tweet” situation where there isn’t just one tweet, but lots of them. Here’s a few of Trump’s other related posts for you to peruse:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on a Sunday morning media blitz to talk about Trump’s aborted meetings, during which, he said peace talks with Taliban and Afghan leaders are “absolutely” off for now. Pompeo was also interrogated on how he would’ve felt about this if it happened during Obama’s time.

