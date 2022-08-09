Alyssa Farah Griffin Says DOJ May Have Just ‘Handed’ Trump the Presidency in 2024 with FBI Raid

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said on CNN today that the Department of Justice may have “handed” Donald Trump the Republican nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 with its FBI raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

“This, I’m hoping, goes beyond simply not complying with some archiving laws, or DOJ just handed Donald Trump the Republican nominee and potentially the presidency,” she said while appearing in a segment with New Day’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar. “If it’s seen as some sort of massive overreach and not something incredibly serious, this is a very good day for Donald Trump.”

The search warrant, which was executed on Monday, came as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential documents, including classified material, according to CNN and Politico. Trump broke the news himself on his Truth Social channel, saying that his “beautiful home” was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Trump also added that these are “dark times” for our country and complained that the agents “broke into” his safe.

In another Truth Social post, Trump shared what seemed like a 2024 campaign ad in which he said that “we are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.”

Griffin, who was recently named the permanent replacement for Meghan McCain’s conservative seat on The View, took note of Trump’s appetite to use this situation to his advantage.

“[Trump] was ready to go,” Griffin said. “And actually I’ve seen quite, sort of aligned messaging among Republicans… I think he’s having a good day as of now, so I hope DOJ is buttoned up on this.”

“He knows how to play this up in his favor,” she said.



