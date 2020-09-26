Judge Amy Coney Barrett paid tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her nomination speech in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday.

“Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me,” Barrett said. “The flag of the United States is still flying at half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life.”

“Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession. But she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them. For that, she has won the admiration of women across the country and indeed, all over the world.”

Barrett also touched on the “deep” friendship between Ginsburg and deceased Justice Antonin Scalia, saying they “disagreed fiercely in print without rancor in person. Their ability to maintain a warm and rich friendship despite their differences even inspired an opera. These two great Americans demonstrated that arguments even about matters of great consequence need not destroy affection.”

“And both my personal and professional relationships, I strive to meet that standard,” Barrett concluded.

Barrett was a law clerk for Scalia. Since 2017, she has been a professor of law at Notre Dame while serving as a judge on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court. Since then, she has been on a shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees.

If confirmed, she would be the third appointee for President Donald Trump in his first term in office.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]